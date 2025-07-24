Passport drive at Tulluru concludes

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority in collaboration with the Regional Passport office, Vijayawada, successfully conducted a two-day passport drive on Tuesday and Wednesday at the CRDA Office in Tulluru. This initiative was aimed at facilitating easy access to passport services for residents of Amaravati and the capital region. According to the officials, on 22nd July, a total of 30 applicants participated, of which 27 were successfully processed. On 23rd July, 37 applicants attended, and 25 passports were processed.

The drive was effectively carried out under the supervision of Mohanthy, officer from the Regional Passport Authority, along with his team, who managed the entire process with dedication and efficiency.

The services provided included new passport issuance and renewals. applicants were required to register online, and carry both original and Xerox copies of their date of birth and address proof documents. Married applicants were also instructed to submit a joint photograph of both husband and wife. The passport drive witnessed a good response from residents and was conducted smoothly at the CRDA Office premises.

Building on the success of this initiative, another passport drive is scheduled to be held on July 25, with provision for 30 applicants. Residents who wish to avail of this service are requested to register through the official passport portal and share their ARN number with the designated contact person Shanker Challuri at 9848424207.

The APCRDA remains committed to delivering citizen-friendly services and will continue to organise such initiatives in the future to benefit the people of Amaravati and the capital region, according to a press release.