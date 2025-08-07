‘Pavitrotsavam’ enters second day

TIRUMALA: The three-day annual Pavitrotsavam entered second day on Wednesday and the sacred and colourful Pavitra Malas were offered to the deities on the occasion.

Also known as Sarva Doshopansamana Utsavam, the Pavitrotsavam was in vogue in 15-16 centuries and reinstated from 1962 onwards by TTD.

This Utsavam is of purification in nature and is called by different names like Dosha Nivarana, Sarva Yagna Phalaprada, Sarva Kamaprada and Sarva Tustikara.

The Pavitra garlands, are woven out of silk threads in blue, green, yellow, red and white and these threads are prepared out of a high grade cotton plant. Earlier in the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the utsava deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi and later the Pavitra Malas were decorated to the deities. The senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, chief priests of the temple, Dy EO Lokanatham and other temple staff, devotees were present.