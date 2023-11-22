Pawan announces aid to fishermen families

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan announced humanitarian assistance to the families of those fishermen affected by fire in Visakhapatnam harbour where 36 fishing boats were destroyed, pledging over Rs 50,000 to each and every one of the victim’s families.

“I have decided to provide financial assistance of fifty thousand rupees on behalf of JSP to the owners of the boats who lost their lives due to the fire of more than 60 boats in Visakhapatnam Shipping Harbor. In the next two or three days, I myself will come and give them. Janasena will support their families,” he wrote on X. The president of Jana Sena Party has been very critical of the government in his home state of Andhra Pradesh, questioning them constantly on the welfare and employment of fishermen in the state.

He further complained that there are many unnecessary monetary cuts being made to the salary and the safety equipment of fishermen, having no interest in contrasting proper boats, jetties, or supplying good materials for their construction, but the government is still willing to spend crores of rupees on the Chief Minister’s residence.