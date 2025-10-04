Pawan extends Dasara gifts to Pithapuram families

Pithapuram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced a series of welfare measures as a Dasara gift to the people of Pithapuram constituency, bringing relief to several families struggling with poverty, ill health, and lack of shelter.

In Pithapuram town, two orphaned sisters, Srikakulapu Manasa Naga Venkata Kumari and her sibling, have been assured a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 from the Deputy CM’s salary. They were also granted a house site in the town and the government will construct a home for them. Similarly, in Komaragiripalli, two orphaned sisters from Kottapalli received a house site, with arrangements made for building a house shortly. Widow Syed Unnisa Begum of Pithapuram town, living in a rented house with her mother and daughter, too has been promised a government house. Educational support was extended to several students. A girl from Bhogapuram village, who had discontinued studies due to financial problems, was promised a seat in GNM Nursing and Pawan assured to bear all educational expenses.

Nagidi Shruti of Uppada village, who had to stop her studies after her father’s death and mother’s illness, was granted a free seat in Pithapuram Degree College. Bodireddy Bhavani of Pithapuram, studying in Kakinada Government Degree College, was given Rs 50,000 to meet her educational needs.

Healthcare support also formed a major part of the festive gift. Garagapati Kannarao of Narasingapuram, suffering from a serious muscle ailment, was provided free surgery along with Rs 50,000 for medicines.

In Chebrolu village, 19-year-old differently-abled Basanaboyina Satya was sanctioned a monthly health pension of Rs 15,000 to be delivered at her doorstep and was admitted to a residential school. In Kandarada village, physically challenged Chitti Parvati, who lost her parents early, received a motorized tri-scooter to support her livelihood. The Deputy CM also responded to requests for improving livelihoods. Polio-affected Durgeswara Rao of Viravada, who runs a small shop near a temple, was given Rs 50,000 to expand his business. In Vannepudi, Kanaka, whose husband suffers from epilepsy, was given Rs 50,000 financial aid to support her family. Similarly, Savitri of Gorasa, raising four daughters by selling idlis, was granted a house site with the promise of a house soon.

Housing support was also extended in several villages. In Nagulapalli, Juttuka Tatabbayi, who has no house of his own, received an assurance that a permanent house would be built for him. Lakshmi of B Prattipadu, despite owning land, has been living in a hut; she has now been promised a new house. In Durgada village, 26-year-old Kumari, who suffers from paralysis and was abandoned by her husband, has been sanctioned a pension.

In addition to individual support, public infrastructure needs were also addressed. At Virava village, where sagging power lines in the SC Colony posed a serious threat to lives, the Deputy CM sanctioned Rs 2.3 lakh and ordered immediate repair works.

Through these swift interventions, combining personal contributions from his salary and government-backed schemes, Pawan Kalyan has attempted to bring festive cheer to the poor, orphans, widows, students, and differently-abled people of Pithapuram constituency this Dussehra.