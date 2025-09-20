Pawan for policy shift on industrial pollution, plastics

Vijayawada: DeputyChief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said while industrial pollution is a serious concern, shutting down factories could create bigger problems. He stressed the need for clear policy changes to tackle the issue without crippling industry.

During Question Hour in Assembly on Friday, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that industries run by YSRCP MP A Ayodhya Ramireddy in Visakhapatnam were causing heavy pollution. He claimed that despite repeated complaints, the AP Pollution Control Board failed to act and accused officials of colluding with the company.

Responding, Pawan said pollution comes from nearly every industry. “If we act against all of them, industries will shut down, and that will create many problems. This is an international issue,” he said, adding that the previous YSRCP government had closed units instead of reforming policy.

Switching to the subject of plastics, Pawan said the government is working on a comprehensive action plan for a plastic-free Andhra Pradesh. He promised that steps will be taken in the next two to three months, including promoting biodegradable alternatives and setting up recycling parks as part of a circular economy.

He reminded the House that Tirumala already enforces a strict plastic ban and said political leaders should set an example by curbing the use of flex banners. “Flexis are put up for even the smallest program. This must change,” he said.

The Deputy CM said collectors have been directed to enforce restrictions on single-use plastic. The State secretariat has already gone plastic-free, with glass bottles replacing disposable plastic. He added that incentives, similar to the Nirmal Gram Puraskar, would be announced for villages that eliminate plastic use.

Pawan expressed concern over the dangers of plastic waste. “Plastic takes 300 years to decompose. It is not only in the stomachs of cattle but also entering the blood of infants as micro and nano particles,” he said. A detailed action plan, he added, will be presented in two to three months, and a full debate on environment and pollution will be held in the next session.