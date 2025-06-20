Pawan hopes AP will be ‘address for development’

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday released a comprehensive progress report marking one year since assuming his responsibilities, stating, “Transparency and accountability must exist in politics and government. It is my moral responsibility to present the development and achievements accomplished by the departments under my purview over the past year.”

Pawan, who holds portfolios including panchayat raj, rural development, rural water supply, environment, forest, and science and technology, completed one year in office on Thursday. Along with the report, he issued a letter addressed to the people of Andhra Pradesh, in which he thanked the people for ‘liberating the state’ from the shackles of servitude.

Pawan asserted that from 2019 to 2024, the state suffered under a “dictatorial rule,” hindering development, eroding law and order, casting shadows over the future of youth, and compromising women’s safety. He noted that during this period, the state capital’s construction remained stagnant, with ”not a single brick moved.

To rescue the state and restore democratic governance, he said, the NDA alliance, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and N Chandrababu Naidu, and with the collective support of the people, achieved a historic victory, securing 164 Assembly seats with a 94 per cent strike rate.

He added that the alliance government is diligently working day and night to fulfill promises made to the people and steer the state back towards development. In just one year, the government has achieved progress unseen in the last five years, instilling confidence not only among the public but also among investors.

He said that the Central government is now providing full support, witnessing the ongoing development and good governance in the state. This cooperation, he said, is propelling Andhra Pradesh towards comprehensive development in all sectors, aiming to achieve ‘Swarnandhra 2047’.

He expressed hope that the public would closely examine the comprehensive report on development activities undertaken by the panchayat raj, rural development, rural water supply, environment, forest, and science and technology departments, recognising the NDA government’s progress and its commitment to fulfilling the trust placed in them.

Pawan Kalyan revealed that the government has successfully instilled confidence in investors considering setting up businesses in the state, adding that the central government is also strongly supporting development initiatives. He attributed the state’s progress to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s ”experience and visionary leadership.”

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that in the next four years, Andhra Pradesh will be transformed into an “address for development.”