Pawan Kalyan advocates for cleanliness in 'Swachchhandhra - Swarnandhra' program

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has called for greater efforts to maintain clean surroundings as part of the 'Swachchhandhra - Swarnandhra' programme. In a recent announcement, Kalyan revealed that the cabinet has decided to organise a voluntary clean-up initiative on the third Saturday of each month.

The latest 'Swachh Diwas' event took place in Nambur, where Kalyan and Minister Nadendla Manohar were present to mark the occasion. During the event, sanitation vehicles were officially launched, and Kalyan took the opportunity to inspect new compost machines.

Speaking at the event, Kalyan noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu aims to foster a culture of cleanliness within the community. He emphasised the importance of not discarding waste carelessly and highlighted the potential for turning waste into wealth. Kalyan remarked that the significance of cleanliness became evident to everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged citizens to embrace the responsibility of keeping their surroundings clean, stressing that this is not solely the duty of any one individual. Kalyan reiterated Naidu's vision of integrating cleanliness into daily life, acknowledging that while immediate results may not be visible, collective efforts can yield significant improvements over time.