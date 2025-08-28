Live
- No Cylinder Blast In Nikki Bhati Case: Police Say Victim May Have Concealed Truth To Protect In-Laws
- Sleaze likely to play spoilsport in poll-bound Kerala
- Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Event Hints at Two Surprising Upgrades
- PM Modi-Shigeru Ishiba meet set to address pressing global challenges: India’s envoy to Japan Sibi George
- Telangana Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain in Hyderabad and Nearby Districts
- Extremely shameful: BJP slams LoP Gandhi, Tejashwi over abusive slogans by party workers against PM Modi during yatra
- Medical negligence surfaces as Kerala woman suffers after guide wire left in chest
- Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Drizzles Continue, GHMC Issues Safety Advisory
- WhatsApp Introduces AI Writing Help to Refine Chats with Privacy at the Core
- HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme Applications Now Open
Pawan Kalyan Engages Workers in Visakhapatnam Meetings
Jana Sena Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is taking significant steps to connect with party workers and the public. He has...
Jana Sena Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is taking significant steps to connect with party workers and the public. He has initiated a series of meetings in Visakhapatnam, set to commence today and continue for three days. Kalyan plans to meet with both party leaders and workers, with a strong turnout expected from representatives of both Telugu states. Arrangements for these meetings have been finalised by party officials.
During the sessions, Pawan Kalyan will address recent political developments and discuss welfare initiatives implemented by the coalition government. On 29th October, he intends to select ten active members from each assembly constituency who have been with the party since its inception to engage in discussions on various issues. The evening will feature cultural events aimed at celebrating the cultural heritage of Uttarandhra.
Meetings are scheduled to take place at the Municipal Stadium and YMCA Hall on Beach Road. Additionally, a large public meeting is planned at the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Stadium on 30th October, where Pawan Kalyan is expected to speak at 6 PM.
The ongoing Sena-Sena meetings led by Pawan Kalyan are injecting renewed energy into the Jana Sena Party. Party leaders express their enthusiasm over Kalyan's commitment to the party, believing it will inspire Jana Sainiks and contribute to strategic planning for future initiatives.