Pawan Kalyan Engages Workers in Visakhapatnam Meetings

Jana Sena Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is taking significant steps to connect with party workers and the public. He has initiated a series of meetings in Visakhapatnam, set to commence today and continue for three days. Kalyan plans to meet with both party leaders and workers, with a strong turnout expected from representatives of both Telugu states. Arrangements for these meetings have been finalised by party officials.

During the sessions, Pawan Kalyan will address recent political developments and discuss welfare initiatives implemented by the coalition government. On 29th October, he intends to select ten active members from each assembly constituency who have been with the party since its inception to engage in discussions on various issues. The evening will feature cultural events aimed at celebrating the cultural heritage of Uttarandhra.

Meetings are scheduled to take place at the Municipal Stadium and YMCA Hall on Beach Road. Additionally, a large public meeting is planned at the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Stadium on 30th October, where Pawan Kalyan is expected to speak at 6 PM.

The ongoing Sena-Sena meetings led by Pawan Kalyan are injecting renewed energy into the Jana Sena Party. Party leaders express their enthusiasm over Kalyan's commitment to the party, believing it will inspire Jana Sainiks and contribute to strategic planning for future initiatives.