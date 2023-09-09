  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan interrupted from entering AP

Pawan Kalyan lying on the road protesting against the police high handed behaviour at Anumanchipalli on the national highway on Saturday night.
Jana Sena supreme Pawan Kalyan was interrupted by the police at Garikapadu at Andhra Telangana border when he was coming from Hyderabad on a vehicle on Saturday night.

Vijayawada: Jana Sena supreme Pawan Kalyan was interrupted by the police at Garikapadu at Andhra Telangana border when he was coming from Hyderabad on a vehicle on Saturday night.

Pawan got down the vehicle and started walking towards Vijayawada. However, the police physically stopped him from walking.

Pawan staged a protest by squatting on the road and later lying on the ground.

The police surrounded him and stopped him from moving.

Earlier in the day, Pawan tried to travel to Andhra by a plane. The airport authorities did not give permission for his chartered plane possibly at the behest of the police.



