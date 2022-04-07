Pawan Kalyan spreading malicious propaganda: Kurasala Kannababu

Tadepalli: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said the Central government itself has given certificate that Andhra Pradesh is top in agriculture sector and questioned Pawan Kalyan what does he need more than that.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, the Minister said that Pawan Kalyan has been spreading malicious propaganda on farmer suicides. He also said that his Rythu Bharosa Yatra is only for some vested interests. He said Pawan has been making allegations against the State government only under the direction of the TDP. He questioned his source on data in regard to farmer suicide details. The Minister questioned Pawan Kalyan as to why he was not questioning the Central government in regard to non-coverage of tenant farmers under PM Kisan scheme.

The Minister reiterated that the policy of the State government is welfare of farmers and development of agriculture sector. He reminded that the State government has been extending support to tenant farmers and providing all schemes to them. He said the government has been increasing the budget allocations for agriculture every year and added that unique schemes are being implemented for them.