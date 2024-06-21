Pawan, Lokesh files nomination for assembly speaker post on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu

Live
Highlights
In a significant development, senior leader Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu has filed his nomination for the position of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, along with Ministers Lokesh, Atchennaidu, Satya Kumar Yadav, and Nadendla Manohar, presented the nomination papers on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu to the Assembly Secretary.
The election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is scheduled to take place in the Assembly tomorrow. In preparation for the election, Protem Speaker Butchaiah Chaudhary adjourned the meeting to tomorrow after administering the oath of office to the members.
