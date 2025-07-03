Pawan to lay stone for drinking water project tomorrow

Markapur: Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will lay the foundation stone for the drinking water project worth Rs 1290 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission, at the western part of Prakasam district, in Markapur on Friday, announced the district administration.

District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, along with Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, held a coordination meeting with district officials at the Sub-Collector’s office in Markapur on Wednesday to finalise arrangements for the Deputy CM’s visit. She directed officials from various departments to work in coordination to ensure the success of the visit. She emphasised that officials must efficiently execute their assigned duties for the visit preparations. She instructed police officials to implement tight security arrangements at both the helipad and the event venue, along with robust crowd management measures.

She directed municipal and panchayat raj officials to ensure proper sanitation and install mobile toilets at necessary locations. With approximately 10000 people expected to attend the event, she ordered Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials to establish strong barricading arrangements at the venue and parking areas. She ordered the officials to deploy medical staff with necessary medicines at the venue premises, and ordered for arrangement of proper seating and drinking water facilities for attendees without any inconvenience.