PDS rice unloaded from stella ship at Kakinada Port

The officials successfully unloaded 1,320 tonnes of ration bottles from the Stella ship at Kakinada port. The ship, currently docked at the port with two badges attached, has been under scrutiny due to allegations of illegal transportation of rice to foreign countries.

Following the unloading operation, the rations were handed over to officials from the civil services department. The seized rice will be stored securely in the Anchorage Port warehouse.

This incident is part of ongoing investigations, as officials have made 11 similar allegations of illegal activities involving the same vessel since last month. In light of these developments, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Kakinada port recently and inspected the Stella ship personally.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to combat the illicit transportation of essential commodities, ensuring that necessary actions are taken to uphold legal standards and protect local interests.