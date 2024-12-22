Pemmasani assures to complete UGD works in Guntur

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said he was making efforts to mobilise funds for the Underground Drainage Scheme (UGD) from various Central government programmes to complete the pending UGD works in Guntur city.

He assured the public that he would take steps to improve the drinking water supply and develop infrastructure in the area.

He addressed the review meeting for the 20-Points Committee held at the Collectorate, which was attended by the committee chairman Lanka Dinakar and MLA Naseer Ahmed.

During the meeting, Lanka Dinakar reviewed the implementation of various programmes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), the Jal Jivan Mission, TIDCO Housing programme, the AMRUT Scheme, and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, among other Central government initiatives.