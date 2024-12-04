Pending land issues solved: Collector Raja Kumari

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has said the land issues of farmers, pending for more than 12 years, have been sorted out. She said farmers of various mandals in the district have urged to solve the land issues. ‘Based on their complaints, the officials have checked the related documents and records, the discrepancies have been rectified and the problem was resolved,’she added.

The Collector handed over the land documents to the owners at a programme here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she stated that the Revenue Division Officers, Tahsildars and office staff were ordered to strive to resolve land issues without delay. The district registrar was ordered to notify the victims survey numbers registration IGRS in prohibited list.

After resolving the land issues of farmers, related document copies have been handed over to them. The farmers, after receiving the documents, expressed happiness and thanked the Collector for taking initiative.