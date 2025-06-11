People approach Lokesh to air grievances

Visakhapatnam: Aspart of his second day of the tour to North Andhra, Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh received petitions from the general public, who sought resolution for problems they were facing.

Holding the 65th Praja Darbar at the Visakhapatnam party office here on Tuesday, the Education and IT Minister met people and listened to their problems. Responding to their issues, he directed the staff to look into them and resolve them at the earliest.

Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Government Degree Colleges Guest Faculty Association met the minister and appealed to him to help clear monthly salaries to the teachers working in government degree colleges across the state and provide opportunities for inter-zonal transfers.

R Sravani complained to Nara Lokesh that her husband died in a road accident two years ago and that her aunt, uncle and other relatives had unfairly taken away the property that belonged to their family. She mentioned that she has been facing difficulties with two young children to look after and without any financial support. Sravani sought justice for her family.

When Chandrababu Naidu visited Visakhapatnam as the leader of the Opposition in 2020, K Gopal Reddy, another complainant from Visakhapatnam, complained that YSRCP district president KK Raju created hurdles and behaved in a very rude manner. Even as the police registered a case, no action was taken against Raju. Recalling it, he appealed to the IT Minister to launch an inquiry and take appropriate action against KK Raju.

Meanwhile, students, parents and villagers of Anandapuram Government Junior College met the minister to take steps to construct permanent buildings on the two and a half acres of land previously allocated for the government junior college in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district. They brought to his attention that some people are trying to construct a government degree college at the land for personal gain, and this will impact a number of students in the area.

GVMC 79th ward corporator R Srinivasa complained to Nara Lokesh that Rs 1.2 crore of funds were misused in the Koneru development works at Lankelapalem of Visakhapatnam. He urged the minister to call for a detailed probe into this and sought action against those responsible. Responding to various requests, the minister assured the public that appropriate action would be taken after examining the issues in detail. Earlier, Lokesh visited TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao’s residence and expressed grief over the passing away of the MLA’s father Palla Simhachalam.