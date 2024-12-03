People know what happened in Yerravaripalem: MLA Nani

Tirupati: Chandragiri TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani stated that people are well aware of what happened in Yelamanda (Yerravaripalem minor girl incident) and how Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy propagated the incident to malign the State government, at a press meet here on Monday.

Responding to the allegations of YSRCP senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and former Deputy CM Narayana Swamy at a press meet that slapping POCSO case against Chevireddy was part of the conspiracy of the TDP-led NDA government to mow down YSRCP leaders and activists, the MLA said ‘Law will take its own course’, adding that everyone knows what the girl’s father said first and what he was saying now. Making a scathing attack on Chevireddy, Nani criticised that during his ten-year tenure as MLA, Chevireddy never took up development works in Chandragiri constituency, except giving sops to woo the people. He also urged Karunakar Reddy and Narayana Swamy not to fall into the trap of Chevireddy.

MLA Pulivarthi Nani thanked TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO J Syamala Rao for providing darshan to locals. Locals of Tirupati city and rural, Chandragiri and Renigunta are eligible to avail the darshan facility on the first Tuesday of every month, he added.