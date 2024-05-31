People posting hate posts on social media will be punished

Bapatla: Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that an expert team from the IT Core Team is monitoring social media closely, and those people who post hatred and provoking posts on social media will be punished severely.

He said that the administrators of the groups and pages on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and other social networking social media platforms will also be held responsible for the offences by the members. He informed that up to two kilometres surrounding the counting centre, the Bapatla Engineering College is declared as a red zone and imposing restrictions and banned the flying of drones by any person. He warned that drones will be seized and criminal cases will be filed against the pilots.

Vakul Jindal said that following the announcement of the exit polls after June 1, no person should try to provoke the workers of other parties, or people by making comments or posts personally or on social media platforms.

He advised admins to keep monitoring their groups and pages, delete the objectionable content if anyone posted and inform the local police or the Bapatla SP helpline at 8333813228 about it immediately. He assured that the details of the informer would be kept secret.