People urged not to visit beaches

Guntur: Repalle DSP Avula Srinivasa Rao informed that due to the recent Montha cyclone, the sea coast has been severely eroded and the sea conditions...

Guntur: Repalle DSP Avula Srinivasa Rao informed that due to the recent Montha cyclone, the sea coast has been severely eroded and the sea conditions remain dangerous. Therefore, in view of the upcoming Karthika Masam celebrations, devotees are not allowed to visit the seashores.

The public is strictly advised not to go to the beaches under Repalle sub-division limits, Nizampatnam, Dindi, Parishavaripalem, and Nakshatranagar. He said they have taken this decision for public safety.

