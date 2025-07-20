People urged to cultivate simple habits for a meaningful change

Visakhapatnam: As growing plastic menace has become a serious environmental and public health concern, district administration is exploring ways to exert influence on people to switch to planet-friendly alternatives. Underlining the need to unite for a common cause and contributing to the state government’s ambitious ‘Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra’ campaign, Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad called upon people to avoid using plastic supplies and switch to eco-friendly alternatives.

At an awareness programme organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation at the RRR centre in Yendada on Saturday, he appealed to people to come together to make Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city.

Speaking at the event, the District Collector stated that the state government is organising Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra campaign across the state on the third Saturday of every month to spread awareness. He exhorted the people of Visakhapatnam to extend their support by eliminating single-use plastic from the households and adopting planet-friendly alternatives.

He emphasised that single-use plastic items used on a day-to-day basis are clogging drains and causing stagnation, resulting in diseases. “Sanitation workers are risking their lives daily to remove plastic waste from blocked drains. As plastic waste enters aquatic food chains, they not only impact marine life but also affect human health through seafood consumption, leading to several health concerns, including cancer,” Harendhira Prasad explained.

As alternatives to single-use plastic, he recommended paper bags, cloth bags, jute bags, steel, glass, ceramic plates, cups, containers, and reusable water bottles. He appealed to the public to bring in a meaningful change by cultivating simple daily habits.

An awareness poster highlighting the message ‘let’s end plastic pollution together’ was released on the occasion.

The awareness programme was organised in the presence of GVMC Additional Commissioners DV Ramana Murthy and SS Varma, chief medical officer ENV Naresh Kumar and ward corporator L Apparao.

In recognition of Visakhapatnam’s achievement of securing the first position under Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar special category, the Collector felicitated sanitation workers and representatives of NGOs for their dedicated efforts.

Stalls promoting earth-friendly products were displayed on the occasion.

Cleanliness drive

In order to build a healthier environment and as part of ‘Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra campaign,’ Anakapalli district police initiated a cleanliness drive in the district police station, parking space, etc.,

Following the instructions of Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, Additional SP M Deva Prasad led the cleanliness drive that saw participation of police officials. “The onus of building awareness about cleanliness and leading a plastic-free life rests on the police and it should be made a way of life,” the Additional SP emphasised.

Inspectors Bala Surya Rao, Lakshmi, Anjibabu participated.