Live
- 277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy
- Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy
- Avanigadda, a bastion of Kapu leaders
- Hyderabad: EC releases schedule for two council elections under MLA quota
- National Birds Day 2024: History and, Fun Facts!
- CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired
- National Screenwriters Day 2024: Date, Origins, and Significance
- Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS
- Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row
- Narayana Murthy Clarifies 70-Hour Work Week Remark, Stresses Commitment to Less Fortunate Citizens
Just In
‘People vexed with YSRCP corrupt rule’
Guntur: BJP state official spokesman and Guntur West Assembly constituency convener Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana conducted Vijayasankalpa Yatra...
Guntur: BJP state official spokesman and Guntur West Assembly constituency convener Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana conducted Vijayasankalpa Yatra (padayatra) at Priya Gardens and Kondaiah Colony in the constituency on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that voters are vexed with the corrupt YSRCP rule and decided to defeat YSRCP in the coming Assembly elections.
He said that welfare schemes being introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the eligible to avail the benefits of welfare schemes and interacted with the local people and enquired about their problems.
BJP district in-charge Uppalapati Srinivasa Raju said the YSRCP government is labelling the Central government schemes as its own schemes and cheating the people.
BJP district president Vanama Narendra Kumar said the YSRCP government has failed to develop infrastructure in the district.
BJP district general secretary Kumar Goud, party leader Krishna Chaitanya, district SC Cell in-charge Dara Ambedkar, Kiran Kumar, media cell co-convener V Gangadhar were present.