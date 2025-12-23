People’s satisfaction key to quality governance: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has emphasised that people’s satisfaction is the true benchmark for quality in public service delivery and directed officials to resolve all grievances received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) with commitment and within stipulated timelines. The collector, along with joint collector S Ilakkiya, ZP CEO K Kannamanayudu, and DRO M Lakshminarasimham, received petitions from the public during the district-level PGRS programme held on Monday.

A total of 229 petitions were received pertaining to issues such as housing, pensions, employment, revenue services, and other civic matters. The collector instructed officials to give special focus to each petition and ensure speedy disposal through close coordination with field-level staff, without any delay. Dr Lakshmisha said valuable directions were issued by the chief minister during the recent collectors’ conference and asked officials to strictly implement them.

He highlighted key focus areas, including effective resolution of PGRS petitions, summer drinking water action plans, disposal of pending applications, implementation of the Mustabu programme in hostels, promotion of solar energy schemes, improvement in Class X examination results, execution of centrally-sponsored schemes and preparation of plans for the next three seasons.

Stressing the importance of economic growth, the collector said MSMEs were game changers for integrated development and directed officials to focus on Udyam registrations and support both new and existing industrial units.

He also called for greater awareness of WhatsApp Governance through special camps. Referring to the recent Investors’ Summit in Visakhapatnam, he said about 100 MoUs related to the district had been signed and instructed officials to extend all necessary support toinvestors.