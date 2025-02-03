  • Menu
PGRS temporarily deferred: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha here on Sunday informed that the regular Monday programme of Public Grievance Redressal System has been temporarily deferred in view of the model code of conduct in force due to the forthcoming MLC election for Krishna-Guntur Graduate Constituency. Speaking to the media, he said that the Election Commission of India issued the election schedule on January 29 for the MLC elections and the model code of conduct immediately came into effect.

Consequently, the public grievance redressal system which would be held on every Monday at the Collectorate, revenue divisions, mandal headquarters and municipal offices across the district was postponed from February 3 to March 8.

However, people may register their petitions in the online portal by approaching the village or ward secretariats, the collector suggested.

