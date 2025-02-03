Live
- PRSI holds session on Union Budget proposals
- Construction of thermal power plant at Kakarapalli strongly opposed
- HYDRA Prajavani Program at Buddha Bhavan Today
- Tension Surrounds Hindupur Municipal Chairperson Election
- No benefit to AP in budget: Botcha
- Political Uproar Over Realtor’s Suicide in Hyderabad
- Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Visit Khammam Today
- Graduate MLC Election Code in Force in United Guntur District – Grievance Programs Suspended in Government Offices
- Elections for Vacant Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Deputy Mayor Positions in Andhra Pradesh
- Ensure fair municipal bypolls: YSRCP
Just In
PGRS temporarily deferred: Collector
NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha here on Sunday informed that the regular Monday programme of Public Grievance Redressal System has been temporarily deferred in view of the model code of conduct in force due to the forthcoming MLC election for Krishna-Guntur Graduate Constituency.
Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha here on Sunday informed that the regular Monday programme of Public Grievance Redressal System has been temporarily deferred in view of the model code of conduct in force due to the forthcoming MLC election for Krishna-Guntur Graduate Constituency. Speaking to the media, he said that the Election Commission of India issued the election schedule on January 29 for the MLC elections and the model code of conduct immediately came into effect.
Consequently, the public grievance redressal system which would be held on every Monday at the Collectorate, revenue divisions, mandal headquarters and municipal offices across the district was postponed from February 3 to March 8.
However, people may register their petitions in the online portal by approaching the village or ward secretariats, the collector suggested.