Pileru: 2,000 house site pattas distributed

Pileru (Annamayya District): A festive look prevailed in Pileru mandal as the administration distributed 2,000 house sites to the beneficiaries on Friday.

On the occasion, the beneficiaries have thanked Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy and MLA C Ramachandra Reddy for their initiative in providing house sites to the poor.

Addressing a huge gathering, Rajampet MP Peddireddi Midhun Reddy has said that all eligible will get house sites as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on providing houses to all poor in the State. He said that following the representations received, as many as 13,000 poor people were found eligible to secure house sites. He said the house sites would be provided to them in a phased manner. He directed the officials to provide all infrastructure facilities at the house sites. The MP said that a 100-bed hospital was sanctioned for Pileru mandal.

While describing the distribution of house sites as a historical move, Pileru MLA C Ramachandra Reddy has said that during the 'Gadapa Gadapaku - Mana Prabhutvam' programme, more than 13,000 representations were received from the homeless. Apart from these representations, earlier 13,000 persons were found eligible for the sanction of house sites.

The MLA said that presently house sites were being distributed to 2,000 beneficiaries and the remaining beneficiarie swould get them very soon. The MLA has urged the people to extend cooperation to the government for the continuation of more welfare programmes in future.

Annamayya Collector PS Girisha said that selection of beneficiaries would be made in a highly transparent manner. He said that house sites were being distributed under the lottery system. He said that following the directions of the State government, as many as 25 different welfare programmes were being implemented in the district.

He said that till date 8,000 house sites were distributed to the beneficiaries and remaining were under progress. He urged the beneficiaries to construct the houses as the government is facilitating finance through banks. Joint Collector Thamim Ansaria and others were present.