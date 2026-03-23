Piped gas safe, convenient alternative: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has encouraged residents to shift towards Piped Natural Gas (PNG), describing it as a safe, convenient and future-ready alternative to conventional LPG cylinders.

Speaking after a review meeting with representatives of Bhagyanagar Gas Limited and Megha Gas on Sunday, the Collector inspected the PNG regulating station at SBI Colony in Siddhartha Nagar. He examined the system through which natural gas is supplied directly to households via pipelines, similar to tap water.

The collector clarified that there is currently no shortage in LPG supply. However, he advised citizens to adopt PNG connections as a precautionary step to ensure uninterrupted gas availability in case of future emergencies or supply disruptions.

“Presently, the district has around 9,000 PNG connections, but infrastructure is in place to expand up to one lakh connections,” he said. Highlighting the benefits, he noted that PNG offers continuous supply at low cost with enhanced safety, as gas is delivered at a controlled pressure of 21 millibars.

Dr Lakshmisha pointed out that many hotels have already adopted PNG and urged others, including households and industrial units, to consider switching to the system.

He also informed that those interested in obtaining a PNG connection can contact the district Command Control Centre at 91549 70454 for assistance and detailed information. Dedicated staff is available to guide applicants and explain the benefits of the system.

The collector reiterated that wider adoption of PNG would ensure safer and more reliable energy access across the district.