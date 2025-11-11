Place Nandyal among top five districts in State, officials told

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed officials of all departments to strive to place Nandyal district among the top five districts in the State in terms of development programmes.

Conducting a review meeting with district officers at the PGPRS hall in the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to achieve the government’s set targets. District Revenue Officer Ramu Naik, Special Deputy Collectors and other senior officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Rajakumari stressed that data-driven governance plays a pivotal role in implementing government schemes effectively. She urged all departmental heads to enhance their performance and work with greater efficiency in line with this approach.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the absence of some officials during the Chief Minister’s recent video conference on data-based governance held on November 6, the Collector reminded them that the State government had reviewed 20 key sectors during that session. She instructed officials to refine their work processes, adopt a results-oriented mindset, and ensure better coordination among staff. A district-level tracking system will soon be implemented to monitor the functioning of all offices, she added.

The Collector further announced that a performance-based ranking system for all government offices in the district will be introduced in the coming days. Out of the 513 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) prescribed by the State government, 449 are positive indicators and 64 are negative. Progress in every department will be monitored based on these parameters, she explained. Each department mustupload its data by the 5th of every month at the mandal level and by the 8th at the district level.

Rajakumari also instructed officials to widely publicise the developmental activities undertaken by their respective departments. She emphasised that every government officer must be prepared to work round-the-clock when required, ensuring efficient and responsive service delivery. “Data-driven governance has now become a crucial administrative principle,” the Collector said, adding that the ultimate goal of every official should be to provide prompt andeffective services to the public.