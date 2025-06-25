Live
Plans are afoot for Tirupati district devpt: TUDA chairman
- Efforts are on to make the district No. 1 in the country
- Meets professors of school of planning and architecture
Tirupati: Efforts are on to make Tirupati district as No 1 in the country with special plans to be evolved soon, said TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) Chairman Dollar Divakar Reddy.
He held a meeting with the professors of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Vijayawada on Tuesday where he explained the projects taken up by TUDA development activities and the development initiatives proposed in the next 5 years.
He sought the SPA professors to lend their support and be involved in TUDA development programmes.
In this connection, he informed them Tirupati district has all the potential and natural resources, national highways covering the entire district and well-connected sea routes.
The Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh were also keen on Tirupati district development, Divakar said urging the SPA professors to utilise their expertise for resource development and urban planning for all round development of Tirupati.
Earlier, SPA processors extended their warm welcome on his arrival to the center and later felicitated him.
They also explained SPA’s various activities and projects.
SPA Incharge Director Prof. Dr Ayan, Dr Srinivas, Dr Prashanth Vardhan, Dr Karthik, Sumanth were present.