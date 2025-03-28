Plant-level onsite emergency mock drill conducted at VSP

Visakhapatnam: To evaluate readiness of the team and systems in the event of an emergency situation, a plant-level onsite emergency mock drill was conducted at tar distillation plant of coke oven and coal chemical plant at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday.

Ensuring safety of the employees and assets and emergency preparedness, an emergency scenario of minor fire at tar distillation section of Coke oven and coal chemical plant enacted for the drill. .

During the mock drill, fixed and mobile fire fighting installations, water curtain systems, first aid and rescue equipment, etc., were effectively deployed. As part of the rescue operation, the CISF personnel rescued the affected persons from the incident location.

The mock drill was witnessed by deputy chief inspector of factories, department of factories V Suresh. He appreciated the efforts of the plant in effectively demonstrating the preparedness during emergencies and presented his observations.

Pravin Kumar, CGM (Safety, Mines and Contracts) and manager of the factory, chief emergency coordinator reviewed the mock drill.