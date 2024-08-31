Plant saplings to ensure pollution-free environment: MP

Kakinada: Kakinada MP Thangella Uday Srinivas emphasised the importance of planting trees to ensure a safe environment for future generations, highlighting that such actions benefit society as a whole.

The MP participated in a Vana Mahotsav event at JNTU Kakinada on Friday. The MP was joined by District Collector Sagili Shanmohan, Kakinada Commissioner Bhavana, Joint Collector Rahul Meena, JNTU Rector Ramana, DWAMA PD A Venkata Lakshmi, district panchayat officer K Bharathi Sowjanya and Information and Public Relations DD D Nagarjuna, among other officials, in planting saplings.

The MP stated that the State government’s goal is to transform Andhra Pradesh into a green State, and significant tree planting activities are planned across every village. Following the event, MP Uday Srinivas, the Collector, and other officials met with students at the JNTU Alumni Auditorium.

Collector Shanmohan urged students to actively participate in the tree planting initiatives. District panchayat officer K Bharathi Sowjanya expressed concern over the excessive use of plastic in rural areas and called for innovative project ideas from JNTU engineering students to reduce the plastic usage.

I&PR DD Nagarjuna stressed that everyone should take responsibility not only for planting saplings but also in protecting them. District army welfare officer Krishna Rao, Sub DFO Anusha, social forestry range officer Satya Prabha, forest range officer Padmaja and Kakinada forest department staff were also present.