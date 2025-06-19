Plea to develop Rajahmundry as a beacon of knowledge

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary met Minister Nara Lokeshin Amaravati and appealed to him to transform the historic city of Rajamahendravaram, known as the cradle of Telugu culture and traditions, into a beacon of knowledge and excellence.

During an hour-long discussion, Butchaiah explained the need to restore the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, often regarded as the brainchild of the late NT Rama Rao, to its past glory. He requested the minister to allocate the necessary funds to improve the academic standards and vocational skill development for students in the region.

He also brought to Lokesh’s attention the urgent need to modernise drainage systems at various junctions in both Rural and City limits of Rajahmundry. Special mention was made of the Rs 3 crore pumping house project currently progressing rapidly near Sai Baba temple in Dowleswaram.

As a token of the massive public response received during the ‘Yuvagalam Padayatra’, Nara Lokesh presented a souvenir featuring photo highlights of the campaign to Butchaiah Chowdary. The minister reportedly stated that the Coalition Government is committed to transforming Rajamahendravaram into a spectacular venue for the upcoming 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, ensuring it becomes a model of cultural and infrastructural excellence.

Lokesh also assured that efforts will be intensified to establish new universities and skill development centres to lay a strong foundation for the future of students. Expressing his joy, Butchaiah shared that Lokesh affectionately greeted him as ‘Taata’ (Grandpa), reflecting their warm camaraderie.