Plea to name airport after Pingali

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Association convened its State Executive Committee meeting at Sri Rajarajeswari Kala Vedika, within the premises of Sri Shankara Math, Hanumanpeta. The meeting was presided over by Kopparapu Venkata Balaramakrishnamurthy, State President. Executive members from across the districts of Andhra Pradesh took part in the deliberations. In his address, the President underlined the need for the Brahmin community not only to remain dedicated to social service but also to make significant strides in the sphere of politics, thereby contributing more effectively to public life.

The committee adopted two important resolutions-- Gannavaram airport should be renamed as “Pingali Venkayya International Airport”, in recognition of the great freedom fighter who designed the national flag and the Government should establish a Brahmin Bhavan / Karma Bhavan in every Assembly constituency to serve as a resource centre for the welfare and progress of the Brahmin community. The meeting was attended by former Presidents Muttanapalli Shivakrishna Prasad and Isukapalli Kameswara Prasad, along with key office-bearers including Gali Srinivasa Rao (State President), Srivedam Hari (State Working President), Umamaheswara Rao (State General Secretary), Haranath (State Treasurer & Media Coordinator), and several other executive members from across the state.