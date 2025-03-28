Plots in Settipalli will be handed over to beneficiaries by April end

Tirupati: Plots measuring 1.5 cents each in Settipalli will be handed over to the beneficiaries, bringing an end to the long pending land issue.

A group of Ministers including district in-charge Minister and Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, MA&UD Minister P Narayana and secretaries of various departments held a meeting in Amaravati on Thursday, following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu, who directed officials to resolve Settipalli land issue at the earliest.

Accordingly, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar gave a detailed account on the proposals for land distribution to various categories of people including farmers and others.

After the meeting, the Ministers said plots will be allotted to the beneficiaries on lottery basis by April end. All the clearances required by various departments will be issued and necessary GOs will be released by the respective departments including CCLA (Chief Commissioner and Land Administration), Municipal Administration and Urban Development and others.