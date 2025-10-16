PM Modi Highlights Andhra Pradesh's Potential for Growth and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently delivered an address in Nannur, Kurnool district, where he lauded Andhra Pradesh (AP) as a "home of self-respect and culture." He underscored the state's vast opportunities and the significant role of its youth in science and technology.

Modi praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their strong leadership, stating, "The central government is also providing support to AP." He emphasised that development in the state is progressing "like a double engine in 16 months."

In an address conducted in Telugu, the Prime Minister highlighted the collaboration between Delhi and Amaravati for the state's development. He extended greetings to the local populace and offered blessings from the deities of Ahobilam, Mahanandi, and Mantralayam, referencing his own spiritual connections to the land, including his service at Somnath and Vishwanath.

Modi remarked on AP's contribution to his vision of a "Vikasit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047, noting that "the whole world is watching the development of India and AP." He cited significant investments, such as those from Google, with the CEO mentioning that it is making the largest investment outside the United States. Major projects like the AI Hub, Data Centre, and Subsea Cable are set to enhance Visakhapatnam's status as a global connectivity hub.

The Prime Minister outlined plans for improving connectivity in AP through various projects, stating, "Industries will get a boost with the projects... People's living standards will increase." He noted the importance of energy security for national development, highlighting that "per capita electricity consumption has increased to 1400 units," and remarked that AP is leading the country's energy revolution.

Modi also spoke about the development of multimodal infrastructure projects and new employment opportunities stemming from industrial corridors. He noted, "The world is looking at India as a 21st-century manufacturing hub," stressing the significance of Rayalaseema's development for the overall advancement of AP.

Asserting that the government's policies are "people-first," he addressed the reduction of the GST burden and referred to the "GST savings festival" as a celebration under the leadership of Minister Nara Lokesh. The Prime Minister criticised previous Congress governments for neglecting AP's potential, stating, "AP has the power to take the country forward," yet lamented the state's struggle for its own development.

He concluded by mentioning key projects such as the Nimmaluru Night Vision Equipment Manufacturing Factory, which is poised to play a crucial role in the defence sector, and expressed intentions to transform Kurnool into a drone hub, reinforcing his commitment to AP's bright future.