PM Modi to restart capital development works on May 2

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Amaravati on May 2 to officially restart development works in the capital. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced in the Cabinet meeting that the tender process for all major projects—including roads, infrastructure, and returnable plots—has been finalized. Construction of key buildings like the Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat will be completed within three years.

Naidu urged the ministers to plan the internal layout of the Assembly and ensure that the execution aligns with the development timeline.

In a significant decision, the Cabinet approved a draft ordinance for the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), aiming to provide justice to all SC sub-castes based on their degree of social backwardness. Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu explained that out of 59 SC sub-castes, 12 will fall under Group-I with 1% reservation, 18 under Group-II with 6.5%, and 29 in Group-III with 7.5% reservation. A 200-point roster system will be implemented in two cycles to ensure fair representation in education and employment.

Following this, the government will release the DSC (District Selection Committee) notification to benefit all sub-castes. Additionally, Rs 20,000 will be disbursed to each beneficiary fisherman on April 26 during the fishing ban period.

Naidu directed ministers in charge to coordinate effectively with alliance party leaders during their district visits. He also stressed the rapid implementation of the Suryaghar scheme, noting that solar panels should be installed on government buildings as well.

The Chief Minister warned of potential provocations by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing them of attempting to incite caste and religious tensions over issues such as the Pastor Praveen Pagadala case, Tirumala Gosala controversy, and the Waqf Bill.

He criticized the YSRCP's inconsistent stance on the Waqf Bill—opposing it in the Lok Sabha, supporting it in the Rajya Sabha, and then challenging it in the Supreme Court.

Naidu stated, “We must clearly communicate our decisions to the public. Our stance on the Waqf Bill and SC categorization is transparent. YSRCP's actions reveal their real intentions. The government and alliance leaders must remain vigilant and counter misinformation.”

He also addressed growing public concerns about corruption among officials, particularly in revenue matters and police interference at the district level. He emphasized the need for immediate correction, warning that strict action will be taken if misconduct continues.