PM should respond on solar power scam

TIRUPATI: CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond on the alleged solar power scam that rocked the nation.

Speaking at the 14th district convention of the CPM at Satyavedu in Tirupati district on Sunday, Rao alleged that industrialist Gautam Adani, along with political figures like Modi and former CM of AP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were involved in the scam.

Addressing a public meeting named after former national general secretary of the party Sitaram Yechury, Rao highlighted issues of nepotism, caste politics and dynastic governance.

Rao criticised the Central government for failing to probe the solar power scam, which international media had reported involvement of Rs 1,700 crore.

The CPM leader accused former Chief Minister Jagan and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of shielding Adani while blaming each other for compliance with Modi’s directives.