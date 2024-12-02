Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd December 2024
- STRANGE ARE THE WAYS OF OPPOSITION PARTIES
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on His Death Anniversary
- Heartbreakingly Devastating
- Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Attends I-League Match in Hyderabad
- A Rising Tide of Female Participation
- Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in her Gachibowli flat
- All not well with wellness centres
- Malas raise their voice against categorisation of SCs
- Cops issue traffic advisory for ‘Pushpa-2’ pre-release event today
Just In
PM should respond on solar power scam
CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond on the alleged solar power scam that rocked the nation.
TIRUPATI: CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond on the alleged solar power scam that rocked the nation.
Speaking at the 14th district convention of the CPM at Satyavedu in Tirupati district on Sunday, Rao alleged that industrialist Gautam Adani, along with political figures like Modi and former CM of AP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were involved in the scam.
Addressing a public meeting named after former national general secretary of the party Sitaram Yechury, Rao highlighted issues of nepotism, caste politics and dynastic governance.
Rao criticised the Central government for failing to probe the solar power scam, which international media had reported involvement of Rs 1,700 crore.
The CPM leader accused former Chief Minister Jagan and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of shielding Adani while blaming each other for compliance with Modi’s directives.