PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme to benefit handicraftsmen

Sathya Sai Collector P Arun Babu addressing the PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme meeting in Puttaparthi on Monday
Highlights

District Collector P Arun Babu has called upon traditional handicrafts artisans to make good use of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme for their upliftment.

Puttaparthi: District Collector P Arun Babu has called upon traditional handicrafts artisans to make good use of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme for their upliftment. The Centre had earmarked Rs 13,000 crore for their financial empowerment. As part of the scheme, training will be provided to artisans for their skills upgradation. Besides, necessary tools will be supplied to their concerned crafts and marketing of their products. The scheme involves a comprehensive package including sanctioning of loans.

Potters, carpenters, boat makers, tools makers, shoemakers and tailors etc are eligible under the scheme.

The collector advised the eligible artisans to register themselves with the government for issue of ID cards and certificates.

Beneficiaries should have completed 18 years of age and should have inherited the family craftsmanship and none of the family members should be in government service. For details, DIC GM S Chandbasha, or DRDA PD Narasaiah, skill development officer Khiyum and LDM Ramana Kumar can be contacted. For information mobile no 7013141544 can be contacted.

