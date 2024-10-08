Live
PMJ Jewels showroom inaugurated in Guntur
VL Syamsundar MLA Galla Madhavi inaugurated PMJ Jewels showroom in Guntur on Monday.
Guntur: MLA Galla Madhavi inaugurated PMJ Jewels showroom in Guntur on Monday. This is a new addition in PMJ’s overall presence of 38+ stores across South India and USA and is part of the brand’s aggressive expansion plans.
PMJ Jewels AP Head Hyder Ali, cluster manager, Jewels, Kandakuri Aravind Kumar, PMJ Jewels Guntur store manager Mahesh Krishna Chaitanya were present. The showroom will have a wide display of designs across diamonds, gold, and precious stones.
