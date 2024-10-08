  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

PMJ Jewels showroom inaugurated in Guntur

PMJ Jewels showroom inaugurated in Guntur
x
Highlights

VL Syamsundar MLA Galla Madhavi inaugurated PMJ Jewels showroom in Guntur on Monday.

Guntur: MLA Galla Madhavi inaugurated PMJ Jewels showroom in Guntur on Monday. This is a new addition in PMJ’s overall presence of 38+ stores across South India and USA and is part of the brand’s aggressive expansion plans.

PMJ Jewels AP Head Hyder Ali, cluster manager, Jewels, Kandakuri Aravind Kumar, PMJ Jewels Guntur store manager Mahesh Krishna Chaitanya were present. The showroom will have a wide display of designs across diamonds, gold, and precious stones.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick