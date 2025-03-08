Police conduct medical camp in remote area

Vizianagaram: Sub-divisional police of Bobbili organised a mega medical camp at remote area here on Friday.

Sub-divisional police officer of Bobbili G Bhavya Reddy has organised the medical camp at Erukamdora Valasa village, a remote hamlet in which hundreds of tribals from the nearby 13 villages participated. On this occasion, SP Vakul Jindal said that the police are not only to manage law and order but also to provide handholding to common man.

Specialist doctors have attended the programme and conducted medical tests to children, women even distributed medicines.