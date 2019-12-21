Police constable commits suicide over health issue in Prakasam district

Chirala: In a tragic incident, a police constable, who became very depressed over his illness has committed suicide at his residence in Kothapeta village at Vetapalem mandal of ‎Prakasam district on Friday.

According to the police, K Madhav Rao (48) is working as a head constable at Vetapalem police station and resides in a rented house at Kothapeta along with his family.

Madhav Rao has been suffering from a serious illness for some time and in spite of using the medicines, there was no betterment in his health. With this, he was very much worried.

In this context, he has committed suicide by hanging himself when there was no one at home. His wife who returned from the market screamed on seeing her husband hanging in the house. With this, the locals came for the rescue and rushed him to the government hospital, where the doctors declared brought dead.

On receiving the information, Two Town SI Vijay Kumar reached the spot and collected the details from Madhav Rao's wife. Upon receiving a complaint from the family members, the case is being registered and investigating further.