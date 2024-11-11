  • Menu
Police crack kidnap case within hours

DSP M Srinivasa Rao handing over the infant boy to his mother Asha Sahu. The accused Korada Suseela is also seen.
Highlights

Hand over male infant to parents

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram police cracked a kidnap case within a few hours and handed over the baby boy to his parents on Sunday.

The accused K Suseela was arrested by the police. SP Vakul Jindal informed that Asha Sahu of Rayagada in Odisha has been living here with her husband and eight months son Abhina Sahu.

The couple is eking out livelihood working labourers. On Saturday while the family members were sleeping at their house here, an unidentified woman kidnapped the infant.

The worried mother approached the police with the support of an NGO, Viswa Kanchana, and explained the entire incident and sought the support of police to trace her son.

The SP immediately responded and assigned the task to DSP M Srinivasa Rao and CI L Appala Naidu.

The police formed special teams to nab the kidnaper. The police personnel have gone through the CCTV footage of several junctions and even physically searched various roads and colonies.

Finally, the police found that K Suseela of Korada Veedhi in Vizianagaram city kidnapped the boy. The police arrested the woman and reunited the infant Abhina Sahu with his parents.

The SP has appreciated the police teams for cracking the case within few hours.

