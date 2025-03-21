Police detect 73 cases in February

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 73 property offence cases in February and arrested 103 offenders involved in different crimes, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi. Briefing the media here on Thursday, the CP shared the details of the crime cases detected in the previous month. The Police Commissioner mentioned that the city police registered 109 property offence cases across the district during the month. 103 offenders involved in various crimes were arrested and recovered worth Rs 93.21 lakh property from the accused.

Apart from the property, about 400 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 60 lakh were recovered. About 660.655 grams of gold ornaments, 2008.3 grams of silverware, Rs 2.73 lakh cash, 14 two-wheelers, two laptops and lorry batteries were recovered from the accused. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Police mentioned that special teams were formed to crack the cases. The teams used technology and investigated the cases from different perspectives. As part of the preventive measures, Shankhabrata Bagchi informed that 751 CC cameras were installed across the city and 203 crime awareness meetings were held to educate the general public to stay alert.

Crime wing officers created awareness among the public on types of crimes and criminals and the importance of installation of CC cameras.