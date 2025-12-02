Police, fire teams save man in Swarnamukhi river

Tirupati: A man accidentally fell into Swarnamukhi River on Naidupeta – Venkatagiri route on Monday evening. According to initial information, he was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

As soon as the information reached police, district SP L Subba Rayudu instructed Naidupeta DSP, CI, police teams and fire personnel to rush to the spot. The teams immediately began rescue efforts. With the help of life jackets and rescue equipment, fire personnel safely brought the man out of water.

During initial inquiry, police found that the man was mentally unstable and unable to even state his name. He was shifted to Naidupeta Government Hospital, where doctors said his condition is stable and there is no danger to his life.

SP Subba Rayudu appreciated the quick response of Naidupeta DSP Chenchu Babu, CI Bobby, police personnel, and fire staff for their timely action. He said the police are always alert and ready to respond to emergencies to protect public safety.

The SP urged people not to behave carelessly near rivers, ponds, canals, or other water bodies and warned that visiting such places under the influence of alcohol is extremely dangerous. He advised public to call Dial 112 or contact local police in any emergency and to report incidents immediately so that timely help can be provided.