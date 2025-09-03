Police impose PD Act on rowdy sheeter

Nellore: In view of suppressing anti-social activities, the police administration has started stern action on Tuesday.

As part of this initiative, police imposed Preventive Detection (PD) Act on one Rowdy Sheeter called Sheik Tanvir (27), of Jagananna Colony of Nellore city.

This is the first time after several years police initiated such stern measures against the anti-social elements.

As per the rules and regulation police proposed to impose the PD Act against the person for his repeated involvement in the anti-social activities to break the Law & Order problem.

According to the sources, during the Cardon & Search operations police have identified as many as 500 rowdy sheeters existing across the district.

In a press note released here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth has said that earlier police has already opened rowdy sheet against Sheik Tanvir in Vedayapalem police station.

SP detailed that the accused involved total 11 cases including one attempt to murder, 3 robberies, one theft case etc in the city.

On this occasion, the SP warned of initiating stringent action against the persons those who are responsible for repeated involvement in the crimes.

He advised the rowdy sheeters to change their attitude or one PD Act against them will make them to spent time behind the bars.