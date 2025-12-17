Political rowdies have no place in AP: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday issued a stern warning against what he described as the rise of “political rowdyism” in the state, declaring that those who commit crimes under the guise of politics have no right to remain in the state. He asserted that his government would show no leniency towards criminal elements, regardless of political affiliation.

Addressing a gathering at the appointment letter distribution ceremony for newly selected 5,757 police constables at the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) Battalion parade ground in Mangalagiri, the Chief Minister reiterated his resolve to maintain strict law and order. “Those who indulge in rowdyism in this State have no right to be here. I still stand by that statement,” he said.

At the outset, Naidu announced a significant hike in the stipend for constables undergoing training, increasing it from Rs 4,500 to Rs 12,500 in a single step.

He described the decision as part of the government’s commitment to strengthening the police force and boosting morale among new recruits.

Reflecting on past incidents, the Chief Minister referred to the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy during the 2019 elections, stating that the crime had initially been projected as a natural death.

He alleged that crucial evidence was tampered with and that political opponents sought to shift blame onto him. “If that crime had been detected properly at the time, history would have been different,” he remarked, adding that he had since become more vigilant and determined.

Naidu said crime rates had come down significantly after the formation of the NDA coalition government and warned of uncompromising action against offences involving women and drugs.

He described the ganja menace as a blot on the state’s image and said a special task force had been constituted to suppress it “with an iron hand”. The Chief Minister also noted that the nature of crime was changing and called upon the police to adopt proactive methods, including extensive use of CCTV surveillance and swift investigation.

Stressing the principle of “visible policing and invisible police”, Naidu said technology-driven and professional policing was the need of the hour. He cautioned that some criminals were becoming emboldened due to political patronage and made it clear that the government would not hesitate to act even against its own party members if required.

Highlighting employment generation, the Chief Minister said his government had fulfilled its promise of providing jobs by conducting the Mega DSC and police recruitments with transparency.

He said a total of 23,676 police jobs had been provided during his tenure, including 5,757 constable appointments in the current phase, and asserted that examinations were conducted without corruption, using digital technology.

Naidu said peace and order were prerequisites for attracting investments and development. Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta were present at the event.