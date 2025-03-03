Polling staff told to be vigilant during counting of votes

Eluru: Returning Officer for the MLC elections of the graduates of the joint East and West Godavari districts and Eluru district collector K Vetri Selvi has instructed the employees assigned to counting duties and supervisory officers to conduct the counting process with utmost vigilance until the counting of votes is completed.

A Zoom conference was held from the Collectorate Camp Office on Sunday with the vote counting staff, table supervisors, roll in-charges and supervisory officers assigned to the MLC election counting centre.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that guidelines set by the Election Commission should be strictly followed while opening the ballot boxes, bundling and counting processes. In the context of this election being held through the ballot paper, first priority vote and registration system, the counting of votes should be carried out very carefully.

Regarding the counting of votes, 28 tables have been set up to count the votes in the ballot boxes from 456 polling booths. Along with the counting staff, a table supervisor, roll in-charge, shift in-charge and micro-observers have been appointed for each table.

Training classes have already been held on the rules and procedures to be followed during the counting of votes at the counting centre, and duties should be performed accordingly. She said that 700 staff members have been appointed in shifts for the counting of votes to be conducted at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College here on Monday.