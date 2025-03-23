Posani released from Guntur jail

Guntur : YSRCP leader and actor Posani Krishna Murali was released from Guntur district jail on Saturday. The release comes after Guntur II additional junior civil court In-charge judge G. Spandana granted him conditional bail on Friday. Following the court’s orders, officials from Guntur district jail released Krishna Murali.

Krishna Murali had earlier made controversial and abusing comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan besides morphing their photos. This led to the CID police registering a criminal case against him. He was brought to Guntur court from Kurnool jail on a PT warrant, after which the judge remanded him to judicial custody. Since then, Krishna Murali had been lodged in Guntur district jail.

Upon filing a petition, the judge granted him bail under specific conditions. As per the conditions, Krishna Murali must provide two sureties worth Rs 2 lakh each, refrain from leaving the country after his release, and avoid making any public statements about the case. Besides, he is required to report to the Mangalagiri CID police station every Tuesday and Thursday between 10 am and 12 pm for four weeks. The court also directed him not to influence witnesses and to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.