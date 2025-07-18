Post offices evolving into modern service hubs, says Pemmasani

Razole (Konaseema District): Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani inaugurated the newly built Head Post Office at Razole in Konaseema district on Thursday. Minister for Social Welfare Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy, Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad, and MLC Perabathula Rajasekharam also took part in the programme.

Speaking at the event, Pemmasani explained the transformation of post offices from mere mail centres into modern service hubs offering savings and payments banking, parcel delivery, and other digital services.

Dr Chandrasekhar said that Andhra Pradesh has achieved a remarkable 14% growth in postal services, double the national average of 7%. He lauded the state’s performance, attributing it to the adoption of modern technologies and efficient service delivery. He informed that post offices are now delivering parcels within 24 to 48 hours and have introduced mobile ATMs operated by postal staff to enhance last-mile connectivity. “Today, every village can access a range of essential services through the local post office,” he said, emphasising the increasing importance of postal services in everyday life.

The minister also appreciated the postal department’s role in distributing Rs 1,500 crore to beneficiaries under the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme launched by the Andhra Pradesh government. He further stated that the central government has invested Rs 5,000 crore in upgrading the postal IT infrastructure nationwide, equipping every post office with advanced technology. Services such as parcel tracking and SMS updates are now integrated, enabling prompt delivery and transparency.

Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish Madhur submitted various local issues to the minister. The minister assured him that he would take steps to resolve the issues. Dr Chandrasekhar thanked the people of Konaseema for their warm hospitality and praised their patience and sincerity.