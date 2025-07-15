Live
Poster launched for certification course in emerging technologies
Vizianagaram: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Gurajada Vizianagaram (JNTU-GV) launched an online poster today for a new “Certification Course in Emerging Technologies”. The poster was officially released by the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), Prof K Madhumurthy.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Madhumurthy emphasised the growing importance of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Cyber Security, and Quantum Computing.
He stated that these areas are not only relevant to the current technological landscape but are also essential for preparing students to meet the future demands of industry and society. He urged students to utilise the opportunity to gain proficiency and apply their skills effectively. Prof D Rajyalakshmi, In-charge Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-GV, highlighted that the university is strictly implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
She stressed the need for students to acquire modern technological skills in alignment with the rapidly changing world. Registrar Prof G Jayasuma expressed happiness over the launch of the certification course in emerging technologies. For more details students can contact the registrar no 7780351078.