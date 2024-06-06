Postponement of APPSC Group-II main exams urged

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga JAC state president S Hemanth Kumar appealed to the new government to postpone the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-II main examination for two months, which is scheduled to be held on July 28.

He sent letters to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh and BJP state chief D Purandeswari to focus on unemployed youth issues.

Some of the candidates were engaged with election duties and others were busy with campaigning, he mentioned. Candidates need more time to prepare for the exam, he added.



When the new government makes budget allocations, questions regarding the new budget will appear in the current affairs section, he pointed out.



Further, Hemanth mentioned in the letter that the implementation of the 1:100 selection system for Group-I and Deputy Educational Officer posts would help the unemployed.

The JAC president asked that the jobs of the library department, teaching and non-teaching staff in the universities, SC, ST, BC backlog jobs should be filled at the earliest, he demanded.

He appealed to the new government to increase the upper age limit to 47 years for general category candidates for APPSC and AP DSC posts.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the YSRCP government for neglecting the unemployed in the past five years. He wishes that the new government would focus on employment generation.