Pothula Chenchaiah remembered on death anniv

Tangutur: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy hailed late Pothula Chenchaiah as a beloved public figure who had rendered invaluable services to the poor in Tangutur and surrounding areas, describing him as a tireless political warrior who had no enemies.

Chenchaiah’s 28th death anniversary commemoration was held at former Kandukuru MLA Pothula Ramarao's residence in Tanguturu on Wednesday.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, AP Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satya Narayana and Ongole MLA Damcharla Janardan Rao also joined the minister in paying rich tributes to the leader. The dignitaries later garlanded Pothula Chenchaiah's statues at various locations including Tangutur town centre, bus stand centre, Jammulapalem, Kakuturu Varipalem, Jayavaram, and Bapu Colony.

During the event, Pothula Ramarao distributed monthly essential supplies to sanitation workers of Tangutur panchayat and other underprivileged community members.

Local TDP leaders including Pothula Narasimha Rao, Pothula Krishna Rao, Pothula Rajendra Prasad, and various other party officials and community representatives participated in the programme.